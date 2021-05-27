The VP & CFO of Franklin Electric Co (NASDAQ: FELE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of Franklin Electric Co (FELE – Research Report), John Haines, bought shares of FELE for $144.6K.

Following this transaction John Haines’ holding in the company was increased by 12.72% to a total of $4.27 million. Over the last month, John Haines has reported another 3 Buy trades on FELE for a total of $1.13M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Franklin Electric Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $333 million and quarterly net profit of $27.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a net profit of $10.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.70 and a one-year low of $48.43. FELE’s market cap is $3.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $982.8K worth of FELE shares and purchased $289.2K worth of FELE shares. The insider sentiment on Franklin Electric Co has been neutral according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment produces and markets fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitoring and control systems. It also offers pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. The Distribution Segment sells to and provides pre sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.