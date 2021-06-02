The VP & CFO of Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report), Jon Howie, sold shares of CHUY for $20.68K.

In addition to Jon Howie, 5 other CHUY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $49.99 and a one-year low of $12.55. CHUY’s market cap is $818 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.90. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 123.05K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $46.00, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chuy’s Holdings has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jon Howie’s trades have generated a 65.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.