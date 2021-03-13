The VP & CFO of Chuy’s Holdings is Exercising Options

On March 12 it was reported that the VP & CFO of Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report), Jon Howie, exercised options to sell 48,667 CHUY shares at $13.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.09M.

Following Jon Howie’s last CHUY Sell transaction on June 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 28.7%. In addition to Jon Howie, one other CHUY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.14 and a one-year low of $7.28. CHUY’s market cap is $859 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -162.60. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 135.12K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.80, reflecting a 2.5% upside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.