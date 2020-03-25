The VP & CFO of Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & CFO of Carpenter Technology (CRS – Research Report), Timothy Lain, bought shares of CRS for $59.09K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Lain’s holding in the company by 17.2% to a total of $428.8K. In addition to Timothy Lain, 6 other CRS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Carpenter Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $573 million and quarterly net profit of $38.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $557 million and had a net profit of $35.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Carpenter Technology has an average volume of 389.59K.

The insider sentiment on Carpenter Technology has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the dynamet titanium, carpenter powder products, amega west, CalRAM, LPW Technology Limited, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.