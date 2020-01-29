The VP, CFO and Corp Secy of RPC (NYSE: RES) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, CFO and Corp Secy of RPC (RES – Research Report), Ben Palmer, bought shares of RES for $8,506.

This is Palmer’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions. This is Palmer’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MPX back in May 2018

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $3.30.

Ben Palmer’s trades have generated a -25.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services.