The VP, CFO and Asst Secretary of Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, CFO and Asst Secretary of Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report), Kevin Stout, sold shares of LSTR for $1.63M.

Following Kevin Stout’s last LSTR Sell transaction on February 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.6%. In addition to Kevin Stout, one other LSTR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $120.23 and a one-year low of $94.97. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 300.02K. LSTR’s market cap is $4.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.92.

The insider sentiment on Landstar System has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Landstar System, Inc.engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the Transportation Logistics and Insurance segments.