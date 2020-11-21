The VP & CAO of Xerox (NYSE: XRX) is Selling Shares

On November 20, the VP & CAO of Xerox (XRX – Research Report), Joseph Mancini, sold shares of XRX for $538K.

The company has a one-year high of $39.29 and a one-year low of $14.22. XRX’s market cap is $4.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $538K worth of XRX shares and purchased $24.07M worth of XRX shares. The insider sentiment on Xerox has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xerox Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary provides printing and digital document products and services. The company was founded on March 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.