The VP & CAO of Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CAO of Essent Group (ESNT – Research Report), David Weinstock, sold shares of ESNT for $95K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Essent Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $243 million and quarterly net profit of $160 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $15.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.22 and a one-year low of $34.60. Currently, Essent Group has an average volume of 720.74K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.00, reflecting a -17.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Essent Group has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.