The VP & CAO of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CAO of Black Stone Minerals (BSM – Research Report), Dawn Smajstrla, sold shares of BSM for $74.78K.

Based on Black Stone Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.44 million and quarterly net profit of $15.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.37 million. Currently, Black Stone Minerals has an average volume of 390.25K. The company has a one-year high of $11.18 and a one-year low of $5.77.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.70, reflecting a -11.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Black Stone Minerals has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.