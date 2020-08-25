The VP, Business Enablement of Stepan Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP, Business Enablement of Stepan Company (SCL – Research Report), Stefaniak Debra, exercised options to sell 453 SCL shares at $63.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $52.7K.

Following Stefaniak Debra’s last SCL Sell transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.7%. In addition to Stefaniak Debra, 2 other SCL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $118.82 and a one-year low of $69.33. Currently, Stepan Company has an average volume of 46.37K. SCL’s market cap is $2.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.00.

The insider sentiment on Stepan Company has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stefaniak Debra's trades have generated a 0.7% average return based on past transactions.

Stepan Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants. The Polymers segment produces polyester polyols and phthalic anhydride. The Specialty Products are chemicals used in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded by Alfred C. Stepan Jr. in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, IL.