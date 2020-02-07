The VP and Chief IP Counsel of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP and Chief IP Counsel of Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report), John M. Miller, sold shares of ROK for $219.4K.

Following John M. Miller’s last ROK Sell transaction on July 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 41.6%. In addition to John M. Miller, 2 other ROK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rockwell Automation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $310 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $80.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $207.94 and a one-year low of $143.91. Currently, Rockwell Automation has an average volume of 787.29K.

Four different firms, including Cowen & Co. and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Rockwell Automation has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John M. Miller’s trades have generated a -2.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.