The VP and Chief Acct. Officer of Insteel Industries (NYSE: IIIN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP and Chief Acct. Officer of Insteel Industries (IIIN – Research Report), Scot Jafroodi, sold shares of IIIN for $203K.

Following Scot Jafroodi’s last IIIN Sell transaction on November 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.7%. In addition to Scot Jafroodi, one other IIIN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Insteel Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $139 million and quarterly net profit of $14.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $4.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.98 and a one-year low of $13.54. IIIN’s market cap is $789 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80.

The insider sentiment on Insteel Industries has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scot Jafroodi's trades have generated a 10.1% average return based on past transactions.

Insteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. The WWR products produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.