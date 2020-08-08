The Vice-President & Treasurer of TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President & Treasurer of TC Energy (TRP – Research Report), Sean M Brett, sold shares of TRP for $75.88K.

Based on TC Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.19 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.37 billion and had a net profit of $1.17 billion. The company has a one-year high of $57.92 and a one-year low of $32.37. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 849.48K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.41, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on TC Energy has been positive according to 372 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.