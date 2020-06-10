The Vice-President & Treasurer of Ball (NYSE: BLL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Treasurer of Ball (BLL – Research Report), Jeff A Knobel, sold shares of BLL for $1.43M.

Following Jeff A Knobel’s last BLL Sell transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.9%. In addition to Jeff A Knobel, 6 other BLL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $82.82 and a one-year low of $51.26. BLL’s market cap is $23.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.30. Currently, Ball has an average volume of 10.31K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.80, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ball has been negative according to 203 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball and William Charles Ball in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.