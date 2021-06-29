The Vice-President of Vaalco Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Vaalco Energy (EGY – Research Report), David Desautels, exercised options to sell 3,328 EGY shares for a total transaction value of $11.65K.

In addition to David Desautels, 2 other EGY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vaalco Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.65 million and quarterly net profit of $9.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $52.8 million. Currently, Vaalco Energy has an average volume of 494.57K. EGY’s market cap is $191 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.00.

The insider sentiment on Vaalco Energy has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.