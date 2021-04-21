The Vice-President of Torex Gold Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report), Harold Bernie Loyer, exercised options to sell 4,030 TORXF shares for a total transaction value of $69.41K.

Following this transaction Harold Bernie Loyer’s holding in the company was decreased by 52% to a total of $350.7K. Following Harold Bernie Loyer’s last TORXF Sell transaction on April 24, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $252 million and quarterly net profit of $91.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $35.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $10.75. Currently, Torex Gold Resources has an average volume of 33.78K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, reflecting a -35.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Torex Gold Resources has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.