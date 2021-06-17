The Vice-President of Technical Services of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Technical Services of Hudbay Minerals (HBM – Research Report), Peter Alexander Amelunxen, sold shares of HBM for $16.35K.

Following Peter Alexander Amelunxen’s last HBM Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%. In addition to Peter Alexander Amelunxen, one other HBM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hudbay Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $314 million and GAAP net loss of -$60,102,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.60 and a one-year low of $2.71.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.13, reflecting a -42.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hudbay Minerals has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.