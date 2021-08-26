The Vice-President of Silvercorp Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Silvercorp Metals (SVM – Research Report), Lon Eric Shaver, exercised options to sell 25,000 SVM shares for a total transaction value of $132.5K.

In addition to Lon Eric Shaver, one other SVM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Silvercorp Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.82 million and quarterly net profit of $12.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.71 million and had a net profit of $15.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.91 and a one-year low of $3.92. Currently, Silvercorp Metals has an average volume of 241.77K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.68, reflecting a -46.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.