The Vice-President of Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President of Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), Jeffrey D Nygaard, sold shares of STX for $1.13M.

Following Jeffrey D Nygaard’s last STX Sell transaction on December 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.0%. In addition to Jeffrey D Nygaard, one other STX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $66.69 and a one-year low of $39.02. STX’s market cap is $16.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.01.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00, reflecting a 10.1% upside. STX is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Three different firms, including Susquehanna and Barclays, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative according to 157 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.