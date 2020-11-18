The Vice-President of Sales of Viemed Healthcare is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Sales of Viemed Healthcare (VMD – Research Report), Jerome Richard Cambre, exercised options to sell 2,660 VMD shares for a total transaction value of $29.42K.

Following this transaction Jerome Richard Cambre’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $379.1K. Following Jerome Richard Cambre’s last VMD Sell transaction on January 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on Viemed Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.45 million and quarterly net profit of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.37 million and had a net profit of $2.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.98 and a one-year low of $2.44. Currently, Viemed Healthcare has an average volume of 74.61K.

The insider sentiment on Viemed Healthcare has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment that provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.