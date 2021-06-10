The Vice-President of Production of Caribbean Utilities Company (Other OTC: CUPUF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President of Production of Caribbean Utilities Company (CUPUF – Research Report), David Watler, sold shares of CUPUF for $60.01K.

CUPUF’s market cap is $546 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a one-year high of $16.01 and a one-year low of $13.99. Currently, Caribbean Utilities Company has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Caribbean Utilities Company has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.