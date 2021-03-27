The Vice-President of Operations & Technology of Cell MedX (Other OTC: CMXC) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations & Technology of Cell MedX (CMXC – Research Report), Bradley S Hargreaves, sold shares of CMXC for $11.36K.

CMXC’s market cap is $16.03 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.90. Currently, Cell MedX has an average volume of 20.91K. The company has a one-year high of $0.80 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Cell MedX Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include electromedical technology, and ebalance technology for diabetes and related complications The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.