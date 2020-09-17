The Vice-President of Operations of Taseko Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Operations of Taseko Mines (TGB – Research Report), Joseph Richard Tremblay, exercised options to sell 160,000 TGB shares for a total transaction value of $225.6K.

In addition to Joseph Richard Tremblay, 2 other TGB executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Joseph Richard Tremblay’s last TGB Sell transaction on January 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $18.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.01 million. Currently, Taseko Mines has an average volume of 440.06K. The company has a one-year high of $1.19 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.87, reflecting a 32.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $284.4K worth of TGB shares and purchased $8,230 worth of TGB shares. The insider sentiment on Taseko Mines has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.