The Vice-President of Operations of Russel Metals (Other OTC: RUSMF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President of Operations of Russel Metals (RUSMF – Research Report), John Maclean, sold shares of RUSMF for $166.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $21.41 and a one-year low of $7.75. RUSMF’s market cap is $1.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 67.90. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 232.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.72, reflecting a -9.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Russel Metals has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.