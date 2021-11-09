The Vice-President of Operations of Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Denison Mines (DNN – Research Report), David Lionel Bronkhorst, sold shares of DNN for $556.4K.

This is Bronkhorst’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CCJ back in March 2016

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Denison Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.54 million and quarterly net profit of $32.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.48 million. Currently, Denison Mines has an average volume of 11.57M. The company has a one-year high of $2.10 and a one-year low of $0.34.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.93, reflecting a 8.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Denison Mines has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Lionel Bronkhorst’s trades have generated a -18.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.