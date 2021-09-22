The Vice-President of Operations of Birchcliff Energy (Other OTC: BIREF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report), David M Humphreys, sold shares of BIREF for $63.5K.

This is Humphreys’ first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions. Following David M Humphreys’ last BIREF Sell transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $196 million and quarterly net profit of $44.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.48 million. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 57.44K. The company has a one-year high of $5.43 and a one-year low of $1.09.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Birchcliff Energy has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.