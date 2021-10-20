The Vice-President of Operations of Birchcliff Energy (Other OTC: BIREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report), David M Humphreys, bought shares of BIREF for $31.04K.

Following this transaction David M Humphreys’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $1.04 million.

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $196 million and quarterly net profit of $44.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.70 and a one-year low of $1.34.

Starting in June 2021, BIREF received 26 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.84, reflecting a -23.1% downside. Nine different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.5K worth of BIREF shares and purchased $31.04K worth of BIREF shares. The insider sentiment on Birchcliff Energy has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David M Humphreys' trades have generated a 30.6% average return based on past transactions.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.