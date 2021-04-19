The Vice-President of Legal Affairs & Company Secreta of Valeo Pharma (Other OTC: VPHIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Legal Affairs & Company Secreta of Valeo Pharma (VPHIF – Research Report), Guy Paul Allard, bought shares of VPHIF for $5,500.

Following this transaction Guy Paul Allard’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $351.5K. In addition to Guy Paul Allard, one other VPHIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Valeo Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.86 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,726,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 million. Currently, Valeo Pharma has an average volume of 14.37K. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.59.

Valeo Pharma Inc a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring either through acquisitions, in-licensing or similar arrangements. Its current markets its product Synacthen Depot which is a synthetic ACTH product that is used in conditions where the production of natural cortisol and other hormones is desired.