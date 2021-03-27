The Vice-President of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), Peter Scher, exercised options to sell 8,809 JPM shares for a total transaction value of $1.33M.

This recent transaction decreases Peter Scher’s holding in the company by 92% to a total of $3.05 million. Following Peter Scher’s last JPM Sell transaction on January 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.4%.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $12.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.29 billion and had a net profit of $8.52 billion. The company has a one-year high of $161.69 and a one-year low of $82.40. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 16.75M.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.35, reflecting a 0.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been negative according to 212 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.