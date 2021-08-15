The Vice-President of Investor Relations of B2Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Investor Relations of B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), Ian Maclean, exercised options to sell 5,082 BTG shares for a total transaction value of $23.73K.

In addition to Ian Maclean, 7 other BTG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Ian Maclean’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $2.04 million.

The company has a one-year high of $7.34 and a one-year low of $3.71.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.38, reflecting a -47.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on B2Gold has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.