The Vice-President of International Operations of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of International Operations of Lithium Americas (LAC – Research Report), Ignacio Celorrio, sold shares of LAC for $438.7K.

In addition to Ignacio Celorrio, 9 other LAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $16.97 and a one-year low of $1.92. LAC’s market cap is $1.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -30.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.41.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.17, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lithium Americas has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in advancing lithium development projects. It operates through the following business segments: Organoclay, Lithium Nevada, and Cauchari-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.