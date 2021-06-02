The Vice-President of Information Technology of Russel Metals (Other OTC: RUSMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Information Technology of Russel Metals (RUSMF – Research Report), Maureen Ann Kelly, sold shares of RUSMF for $115.2K.

In addition to Maureen Ann Kelly, 4 other RUSMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Russel Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $885 million and quarterly net profit of $80.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $815 million and had a net profit of $10.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.05 and a one-year low of $10.76. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 140.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.42, reflecting a -2.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Russel Metals has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maureen Ann Kelly’s trades have generated a 11.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.