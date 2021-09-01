The Vice-President of Human Resources of Eldorado Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Human Resources of Eldorado Gold (EGO – Research Report), Lisa Marie Ower, exercised options to sell 3,009 EGO shares for a total transaction value of $31.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Eldorado Gold has an average volume of 871.77K. The company has a one-year high of $14.49 and a one-year low of $7.95. EGO’s market cap is $1.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.47, reflecting a -44.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eldorado Gold has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.