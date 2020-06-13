The Vice-President of Human Resources of Badger Daylighting (Other OTC: BADFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Human Resources of Badger Daylighting (BADFF – Research Report), Tracey Wallace, bought shares of BADFF for $2,009.

This recent transaction increases Tracey Wallace’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $104.1K. In addition to Tracey Wallace, one other BADFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $12.90. BADFF’s market cap is $735 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40. Currently, Badger Daylighting has an average volume of 13.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.96, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Badger Daylighting has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tracey Wallace's trades have generated a 26.9% average return based on past transactions.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure. The Petroleum market covers oil and gas exploration and production related; oil and gas facility and industrial related, and oil and gas pipeline and infrastructure. The Construction market consists of building construction, maintenance and repair inclusive of commercial, residential, university and educational, and government buildings. The General Industrial market focuses on industrial, transportation, telecom, and engineering. It operates through the United States, and Canada segments. The company was founded on January 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.