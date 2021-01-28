The Vice-President of Human Resources & Administratio of Energy Fuels is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Human Resources & Administratio of Energy Fuels (UUUU – Research Report), Dee Ann Nazarenus, exercised options to sell 6,165 UUUU shares for a total transaction value of $25.95K.

In addition to Dee Ann Nazarenus, 11 other UUUU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $486K and GAAP net loss of -$8,855,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $423K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.82 and a one-year low of $0.78.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.89, reflecting a 6.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Energy Fuels has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.