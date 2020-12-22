The Vice-President of GTEC Holdings (Other OTC: GGTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of GTEC Holdings (GGTTF – Research Report), Michael Adam Blady, bought shares of GGTTF for $13.81K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Adam Blady’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $444.4K. In addition to Michael Adam Blady, one other GGTTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on GTEC Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.07 million and GAAP net loss of -$280,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 million. Currently, GTEC Holdings has an average volume of 52.48K.

The insider sentiment on GTEC Holdings has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in growing, marketing and retailing cannabis in Canada. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on June 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.