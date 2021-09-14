The Vice-President of General Electric is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of General Electric (GE – Research Report), Thomas S Timko, exercised options to sell 5,701 GE shares for a total transaction value of $586.3K.

This recent transaction decreases Thomas S Timko’s holding in the company by 35% to a total of $2.44 million. Following Thomas S Timko’s last GE Sell transaction on March 24, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.5%.

Based on General Electric’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.28 billion and GAAP net loss of -$1,131,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.81 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.99 billion. The company has a one-year high of $115.32 and a one-year low of $47.44. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 12.48M.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.20, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on General Electric has been negative according to 110 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas S Timko's trades have generated a -11.1% average return based on past transactions.

General Electric Co. is a multinational conglomerate that provides technologies and solutions for the Aviation, Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy industries. Further, through its Capital segment, GE offers leasing and financial underwriting services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.