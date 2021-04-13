The Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Seabridge Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report), Charles Bruce Scott, exercised options to sell 1,600 SA shares for a total transaction value of $34.79K.

Following Charles Bruce Scott’s last SA Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%. In addition to Charles Bruce Scott, 3 other SA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.86 and a one-year low of $10.49. Currently, Seabridge Gold has an average volume of 36.13K. SA’s market cap is $1.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -94.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.02M worth of SA shares and purchased $1.46M worth of SA shares. The insider sentiment on Seabridge Gold has been neutral according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.