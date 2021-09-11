The Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Denison Mines (DNN – Research Report), Amanda Willett, sold shares of DNN for $86.94K.

In addition to Amanda Willett, 2 other DNN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Amanda Willett’s last DNN Sell transaction on January 21, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Denison Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.63 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,357,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.04 million. Currently, Denison Mines has an average volume of 49.45M. The company has a one-year high of $1.81 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.61, reflecting a -11.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Denison Mines has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.