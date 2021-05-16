The Vice-President of Business Development of Tamarack Valley Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Business Development of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF – Research Report), Martin Malek, exercised options to sell 75,821 TNEYF shares for a total transaction value of $196.4K.

This recent transaction decreases Martin Malek’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $975.8K. This is Malek’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tamarack Valley Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.43 million and GAAP net loss of -$166,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $251 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.46 and a one-year low of $0.50.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.68, reflecting a -29.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.