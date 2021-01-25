The Vice-President of Business Development of Electrovaya (Other OTC: EFLVF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Business Development of Electrovaya (EFLVF – Research Report), Bejoy Das Gupta, sold shares of EFLVF for $56.3K.

Based on Electrovaya’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$696,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.48 million. Currently, Electrovaya has an average volume of 414.93K. The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Electrovaya, Inc. develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include: lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was founded by Sankar Das Gupta and James K. Jacobs in September 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.