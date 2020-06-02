The Vice-President of B2Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), Neil Reeder, exercised options to sell 25,000 BTG shares for a total transaction value of $186.8K.

In addition to Neil Reeder, 16 other BTG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $380 million and quarterly net profit of $72.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $22.3 million. BTG’s market cap is $5.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a one-year high of $5.75 and a one-year low of $2.16.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.33, reflecting a -11.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BTG with a $8.50 price target.

The insider sentiment on B2Gold has been negative according to 179 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Neil Reeder's trades have generated a -35.4% average return based on past transactions.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.