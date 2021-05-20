The Vice-President & General Manager of Lundin Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President & General Manager of Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report), David Dicaire, exercised options to sell 25,000 FTMNF shares for a total transaction value of $303K.

This recent transaction decreases David Dicaire’s holding in the company by 7143% to a total of $254.8K. Following David Dicaire’s last FTMNF Sell transaction on April 13, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $140 million and quarterly net profit of $85.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $3.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.24, reflecting a -24.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Gold has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Dicaire’s trades have generated a -8.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.