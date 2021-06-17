The Vice-President & General Counsel of Yellow Media (Other OTC: YLWDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President & General Counsel of Yellow Media (YLWDF – Research Report), Treena Cooper, sold shares of YLWDF for $24.4K.

In addition to Treena Cooper, one other YLWDF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Yellow Media has an average volume of 105.

The insider sentiment on Yellow Media has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Yellow Pages Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the following segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate and Others. The YP segment provides small and medium-sized businesses across Canada digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production and print advertising. The Agency segment focuses on marketing solutions that extend beyond SMEs, focusing on the national advertising needs of brands and publishers. The Real Estate segment provides homeowners in Canada with media to sell their homes. The Other segment includes the 411.ca digital directory service. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.