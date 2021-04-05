The Vice-President & General Counsel of Vaalco Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President & General Counsel of Vaalco Energy (EGY – Research Report), Michael G Silver, exercised options to sell 1,861 EGY shares for a total transaction value of $4,336.

Following Michael G Silver’s last EGY Sell transaction on April 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%. In addition to Michael G Silver, one other EGY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

EGY’s market cap is $134 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80. Currently, Vaalco Energy has an average volume of 228.36K. The company has a one-year high of $3.48 and a one-year low of $0.75.

The insider sentiment on Vaalco Energy has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.