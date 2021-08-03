The Vice-President & General Counsel of Thunderbird Resorts (Other OTC: THRSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President & General Counsel of Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF – Research Report), Albert Atallah, sold shares of THRSF for $191K.

THRSF’s market cap is $11.75 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.10. Currently, Thunderbird Resorts has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.45 and a one-year low of $0.01.

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. engages in owning and operating casinos, hotels and restaurant facilities. It focuses in the market of Latin America. The company was founded on September 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Apartado, Panama.