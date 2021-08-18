The Vice-President & General Counsel of Royal Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President & General Counsel of Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report), Randy Shefman, exercised options to sell 168 RGLD shares for a total transaction value of $19.25K.

Following Randy Shefman’s last RGLD Sell transaction on February 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.6%. In addition to Randy Shefman, 3 other RGLD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $168 million and quarterly net profit of $81.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $49.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $140.60 and a one-year low of $99.32. Currently, Royal Gold has an average volume of 306.49K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.63, reflecting a -15.4% downside.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.