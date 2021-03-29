The Vice-President Finance of AMERICAN HOTEL (Other OTC: AHOTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President Finance of AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF – Research Report), Anne Yu, bought shares of AHOTF for $12.14K.

This recent transaction increases Anne Yu’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $115.1K. In addition to Anne Yu, 3 other AHOTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

AHOTF’s market cap is $261 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a one-year high of $3.76 and a one-year low of $1.12.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.10, reflecting a 3.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on AMERICAN HOTEL has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.