The Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Transglobe Energy (TGA – Research Report), Edward Dale Ok, bought shares of TGA for $42K.

Following this transaction Edward Dale Ok’s holding in the company was increased by 110% to a total of $84.24K. In addition to Edward Dale Ok, 2 other TGA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Starting in December 2019, TGA received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.