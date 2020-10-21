The Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Exfo is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Exfo (EXFO – Research Report), Pierre Plamondon, exercised options to sell 15,039 EXFO shares for a total transaction value of $55.81K.

In addition to Pierre Plamondon, one other EXFO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $70.57 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,633,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $227K. Currently, Exfo has an average volume of 363. The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $2.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.89, reflecting a -26.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Exfo has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.